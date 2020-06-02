Sierra Leone: Information Minister Lectures Bombali On President Bio's State Opening of Parliament Address

Ministry of Information and Communications

Information Minister, Mohamed Rahman Swaray

Strategic Communications Unit

Ministry of Information and Communications

Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, on Friday, May 29th, held engaged the media in Makeni,Bombali District headquarters in the northern province, on President Bio's speech on the State Opening of the 3rd Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone

The Minister started off by thanking Sierra Leoneans for consistently adhering to the COVID- 19 guidelines and admonished them of not giving up on the practice of those guidelines as the pandemic would soon be defeated.

The Minister also assured all the journalists, civil society actors etc. of President Bio's commitment in ending the devastating scourge in the country and still remains the main item agenda of the government.

In the Makeni City Council Hall, the Minister profoundly demonstrated the President's supreme commitment in setting the country to an irreversible path to prosperity and development.

He also maintained that the speech delivered by the President on the State Opening of Parliament crystallized the immense achievements by the President in the past two years of his presidency.

According to the Minister, the speech unveils the construction of Technical Vocational Institutes in Falab, Kerene, Port Loko, Mattru Jong, Makeni, as an empowerment for the people especially the heavy youthful demographics, the expunge of the Seditious and Libel Laws from the constitution of Sierra Leone, to guarantee complete press freedom.

He cited that laws have been instituted to deal with reckless journalism, the spread of fake news and riding the horse of impunity.

He said the president further highlighted government's support to the Ministries of Youth Affairs, Defence, Local Councils and Correctional Services in establishing institutional farms throughout the country, the reduction of the importation of rice to a negligible point and guarantees food security.

Minister Swarray echoed the president's take on the cabinet's approval of $19.8 million for the National Diagnostic Center and Radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other related diseases with sophisticated modern equipment and facilities, the implementation of the Fiber Project, leading to strong and massive internet connectivity, connecting schools, hospitals, councils etc.thereby digitalizing the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cited the introduction of Quick Action Economic Response Programme (QAERP) to cushion the economic effects of COVID-19, the availability of sufficient food, bolsters and prevents the collapse of businesses in the country.

The minister told the press in Makeni about the recruitment of 2, 500 health workers and the hiring of more 3000 Midwives, Pharmacists, Epidemiologists, Clinical and Surgical Community Health Officers, to boost the health sector and massively improve the country's health condition.

He touched on the review of all agreements and policies that will bring bumper economic harvest from the Natural Resources, introduction of highly sophisticated contact tracing model reflecting international standards and accelerating huge extra commitment in ending the Corona Virus Pandemic, was done.

Conclusively, the Minister maintained that President Bio would never walk away from his commitment and unshakable resolve in meeting the demands of Sierra Leoneans. He admitted the existence and emergence of challenges, but President Bio's Administration has refused to be intimidated by those challenges as they are not insurmountable.