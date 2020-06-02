Sierra Leone: 'We Are One of the Institutions Directly Affected By COVID-19'

-says NRA boss

Commissioner-General at the National Revenue Authority(NRA) Dr. Samuel Jibao, has stated that his authority is one of the mostly affected institutions by COVID-19 in the country.

He was speaking last Friday, May 29th at the Murray Town Military Joint Logistics Centre in Freetown, while presenting a donation of food and non-food items worth over three hundred million Leones to the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre.

He said as an institution, they thought it fit to help in the fight against COVID-19 and also tell people that they don't only collect revenue, but also give back to the people.

He reiterated that NRA is one of the worst affected institutions because as revenue generation institution, they generate revenue from public activities, adding they generate more revenue if the economy booms.

"Today as am speaking we have about 27 businesses that have formally applied to suspend their businesses because they cannot pay their taxes which have really affected them," he disclosed.

He said there are no tourist activities, hotels have shut down, the airport where they used to collect over fifty billion Leones have also shut down, adding that all of that have affected the revenue collection.

He further stated that they are one of the major institutions that should be pushing to make sure that the fight against COVID-19 is won and everything comes back to normalcy so that they can be able to collect more revenue for the country.

He said before COVID-19 they were collecting on average twenty three billion Leones per day, and their target was even to increase it to twenty four billion Leones, nothing that they have dropped to twenty one billion, seven hundred million Leones per day.

He said if the economy was going as planned at the end of the year they should have been able to collect six trillion and four hundred billion Leones, but they cannot hit that target if the trend continues the way it is.

He said a drop from twenty one billion from twenty three billion was not drastic, noting that it was because the measures they took to make sure that they continue to collect revenue during the crisis.

Receiving the donated items, the Spokesman at the NACOVERC Solomon Jamiru Esq, who also doubles as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, thanked the board and management of the National Revenue Authority for the donation and promised that it was going to be used for the right purpose.