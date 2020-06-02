Sudan: Undersecretary of Irrigation - Water Sources, Dams Responsibility of Irrigation Ministry

1 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, Eng. Daow al- Bait Abdul- Rahman Mansour, said that all the country's water resources and dams are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.

During his inspection to Jabal Aulia Dam, accompanied by the leaders and the ministries administration today, for the importance of facing the mechanical, administrative and manpower challenges facing the dam in accordance with state's capabilities, and the circumstances combating the corona pandemic, indicating the state efforts to provide work appropriate environment for workers.

The Director of the dam, Eng. Ramadan Adam Abdullah, noted to the challenges facing the work at the dam, specially the mechanical rehabilitation operations, roads, and workers.

It is worth noting that the Jabal Aulia Dam was established in the year 1937 by the Egyptian government and its importance increased to the Egyptian state after the establishment of the High Dam, and was handed over to the Sudanese state in the year 1977 to benefit from it for the irrigation of the White Nile agricultural projects, with the production of 30 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.