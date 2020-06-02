Sudan: Undersecretary of Irrigation - Water Sources, Dams Responsibility of Irrigation Ministry

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, Eng. Daow al- Bait Abdul- Rahman Mansour, said that all the country's water resources and dams are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.

During his inspection to Jabal Aulia Dam, accompanied by the leaders and the ministries administration today, for the importance of facing the mechanical, administrative and manpower challenges facing the dam in accordance with state's capabilities, and the circumstances combating the corona pandemic, indicating the state efforts to provide work appropriate environment for workers.

The Director of the dam, Eng. Ramadan Adam Abdullah, noted to the challenges facing the work at the dam, specially the mechanical rehabilitation operations, roads, and workers.

It is worth noting that the Jabal Aulia Dam was established in the year 1937 by the Egyptian government and its importance increased to the Egyptian state after the establishment of the High Dam, and was handed over to the Sudanese state in the year 1977 to benefit from it for the irrigation of the White Nile agricultural projects, with the production of 30 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.