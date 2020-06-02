Sudan: Faisal Regrets What Circulated By Media and Some Newspapers' Sites

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, expressed his regret for the lies and misleading news circulated on social media and some newspaper sites on work of the higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

Faisal said in (SUNA's) forum today, that these websites and newspapers have had to be accurate and reliable in what they circulate and not to intentionally publish misleading news and reports, noting that the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies have only today took its decision on which it is committed to its work with organizational hierarchy.

He indicated that the Health Emergency Committee is formed by a decision from the Security and Defense Council to which it submit its recommendation to the Security and Defense Council to determine the final decision.

He announced that the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies with all its components will hold a press conference tomorrow at the SUNA Forum at 7:00 p.m. to talk about the health conditions in the country and the efforts made by the health and the organs to combat the corona pandemic.