Sudan: Chinese Ambassador - Cooperation With Sudan Will Continue

1 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Khartoum, Mr. Ma Xinmin, has affirmed that his country's cooperation with the Sudan will continue to combat the corona pandemic, stressing that cooperation between the two countries will enable them to defeat the disease.

During his address to the joint meeting between the delegations of the Chinese health experts currently in visit to the country and the technical committee for the emergency department of the Federal Ministry of Health, the ambassador indicated that China seeks to provide the best support to Sudan by stressing on the exchange of experiences between the two countries in this field.

He pointed to the two countries share of experiences in the field of monitoring and control for the combat of corona, noting that the technical delegation sent by his country is an important indication of cooperation between the two countries, and reflects the bonds of friendship between the two peoples and countries, asserting his determination to continue providing medical support to Sudan.

He conveyed greetings of the Chinese government and people to the government and people of the Sudan, appreciating Sudan's stance beside China in combating the corona pandemic recently.

