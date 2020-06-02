Sudan: Al-Tayyishi - December Revolution Rare Opportunity to Build Sudan

1 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Riheed Al-Berdi — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Tayyishi, has called for expanding the circle of participation for the of active forces in the public work, raising awareness and contributing to spreading a culture of peace in Riheed Al-Berdi locality.

During his meeting today with the local resistance committees in Riheed Al- Birddi, South Darfur state, he stressed hat the glorious December revolution has provided a rare and historic opportunity that should be used for the building and development of the Sudan.

He pointed to the importance of tight co-ordination and strengthen of ties and to unite efforts between the members of the resistance committees to be able to establish, and to consolidating the values of freedom and democracy.

A member of the Sovereign Council said that peace will only be achieved by addressing and addressing the root causes of the problem and providing an adequate opportunity for serious dialogue between all of the country's change partners.

