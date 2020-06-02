Sudan: Chinese Medical Delegation Meets Higher Health Emergencies Committee

1 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chinese medical delegation currently visiting the country met today with Higher Committee for Health Emergencies at the Friendship Hall, where the two sides discussed experiences in the field of pandemic control.

The member of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies and a representative of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Heba Ahmed, has lauded the role of the Chinese government represented by the Chinese ambassador and the visiting medical delegation for the technical support for Chinese experiences in prevention and treatment of (Covid-19) to Sudan.

In statement to SUNA Dr. Heba said that the delegation started field visits to find out the health conditions, and to see the challenges facing the country in the field of combating the corona virus, adding that the state would benefit from the experiences of the visiting delegation, indicating that the visit of the Chinese delegation to Sudan comes in context of visits of the Chinese delegation to other countries, noting the delegation's preparation of a documentary report of Sudan's experience on the pandemics combating.

