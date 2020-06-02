Sudan: Manis - Hemedti Performing Duties As Chairman of Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies

Khartoum — The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, the spokesman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis has denied what was reported by some different media outlets about the resignation of the Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies.

Manis affirmed that Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Diqlo, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, and the Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies, is carrying his duties on the chairmanship of the committee and daily supervises the work of the subcommittees.

Manis has called on all not to care about the rumors that were aimed for the confusion of the public opinion.