Sudan: Manis - Hemedti Performing Duties As Chairman of Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies

1 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, the spokesman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis has denied what was reported by some different media outlets about the resignation of the Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies.

Manis affirmed that Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Diqlo, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, and the Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies, is carrying his duties on the chairmanship of the committee and daily supervises the work of the subcommittees.

Manis has called on all not to care about the rumors that were aimed for the confusion of the public opinion.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.