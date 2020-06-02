Sudan's COVID-19 Cases Reach 5173, Lockdown Extended

Sudan's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths bringing the country's total to 5173.

The Ministry said 99 infected persons have recovered.

The new cases were reported in Khartoum State (113), Gezira (10), North Kordofan (1), Gadaref (6), Sinnar (5), Kassala (8), West Darfur (2), White Nile (1) and Red Sea (1).

The total deaths reached 298 and recovered cases 1522.

Meanwhile, all lockdown measures imposed on Khartoum State were extended until June 18, except for allowing access to neighbourhood shops, bakeries and pharmacies up to 3 pm daily instead of 1 pm.