Liberia Tennis Federation to Benefit for Spanish and Australian Federation Aid

Monrovia — The Liberia Tennis Federation is expected to benefit from a donation of modern training materials from the Spanish and Australian Tennis Federations.

According to the Technical Director of the Liberia Tennis Federation, Alfred Kandakai, the gesture is being arranged by Spanish coach Dani Gill.

Kandakai, who earned his international coaching certificate in Valencia, said the items will help improve Liberian Tennis, adding that the federation is in need of modern materials to challenge their counterparts in international competition.

"The Australian and Spanish federations have both agreed to help us with some training materials," he told reporters via social media. "Thanks to my friend Dani Gill who is soliciting the materials on our behalf."

The Liberian Coach said the materials will significantly help the LTF, which lacks modern equipment.

"As you may know, we don't have training materials, mainly balls. We will be able to incorporate more kids and adults in training," he added.

In a live Instagram conversation with reporters, he pleaded with the two federations to help train some female coaches.

Key among the materials are racket, balls, nets, wrist and headbands.

The Liberia Tennis Federation has been without an elected leadership since the death of Dr. Herald Mongor in 2013.

It can be recalled that a group of tennis players and coaches rejected Madam Ruth Jappah as interim President.