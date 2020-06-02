Liberia Tennis Federation to Benefit for Spanish and Australian Federation Aid

2 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Liberia Tennis Federation is expected to benefit from a donation of modern training materials from the Spanish and Australian Tennis Federations.

According to the Technical Director of the Liberia Tennis Federation, Alfred Kandakai, the gesture is being arranged by Spanish coach Dani Gill.

Kandakai, who earned his international coaching certificate in Valencia, said the items will help improve Liberian Tennis, adding that the federation is in need of modern materials to challenge their counterparts in international competition.

"The Australian and Spanish federations have both agreed to help us with some training materials," he told reporters via social media. "Thanks to my friend Dani Gill who is soliciting the materials on our behalf."

The Liberian Coach said the materials will significantly help the LTF, which lacks modern equipment.

"As you may know, we don't have training materials, mainly balls. We will be able to incorporate more kids and adults in training," he added.

In a live Instagram conversation with reporters, he pleaded with the two federations to help train some female coaches.

Key among the materials are racket, balls, nets, wrist and headbands.

The Liberia Tennis Federation has been without an elected leadership since the death of Dr. Herald Mongor in 2013.

It can be recalled that a group of tennis players and coaches rejected Madam Ruth Jappah as interim President.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.