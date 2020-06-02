Kenyatta Hints at Likely Reopening of Schools

President Kenyatta on Monday hinted at possible reopening of schools and places of worship even as the country continues to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the 57th Madaraka Day celebrations at State House, Nairobi, the President said the Interior and Education ministries should work on guidelines and protocols on the gradual reopening of places of worship and schools and to finalise safety guidelines and protocols.

CONSULTATIONS

"The Education sector should finalise the consultations to give an appropriate calendar for the schools to guarantee not only the safety of children, but also parents.

This disease is here with us and every Kenyan must take responsibility to ensure that all is well," he said.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha told parents to prepare to stay with their children longer.

Prof Magoha said the ministry is analysing the Education task force committee report to come up with a definite date for reopening of schools.

The CS said the ministry will review the report before advising the country on the steps to be taken regarding the academic calendar and the level of preparedness that will be required of all stakeholders involved in the running of ECD centres, primary schools and teacher training institutions.

"There are several committees set by President Uhuru Kenyatta on the response of the pandemic, I will look into the report and we will have to remove some of the recommendations made by the education task force while others will remain," the CS said.

PROPOSALS

The Ministry of Education will table some of the proposals before the National Emergency Response Committee this weekend to ensure further consultations to inform the opening of schools

Yesterday, President Kenyatta said that so far, the government has carried out extensive reforms in the education sector.

He announced that 99 per cent of schools in the country have been connected to electricity.

"As we did this, we also realised that a substantial part of learning happens at home even in better days. That is why we were motivated to do the Last Mile Programme connecting homes to power," the Head of State said.

MASS ON YOU TUBE

At the same time, Catholic clerics in Mombasa County are urging the government to open up spaces gradually to ensure they are not overwhelmed, as the number of people infected by the coronavirus continues to rise.

Speaking during a live Mass on YouTube, Archbishop Martin Kivuva said there is hope that the government will announce the reopening of sectors and noted that it should do that with great caution.

"It is not about opening life as usual anymore, this will be life unusual," he said.