Tanzania: 15bn Kagera-Kyaka Water Project to Benefit Thousands

THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Development, Professor Kitila Mkumbo has assured Tanzanians of clean and safe water because there is enough money to implement various ongoing projects.

Professor Mkumbo made the remarks yesterday while launching the Kyaka/Bunazi water project, in Missenyi district which is estimated to cost about 15.1bn/- upon completion in July, next year.

He noted that the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli is keen to ensure that all Tanzanians enjoy clean and safe water.

"Women, especially those in rural areas carry a heavy burden to get clean water for the family. Very soon such burden will be a matter of history, "Prof Mkumbo told a cheering crowd that greeted him at Kyaka Township.

On July 11, last year President Magufuli made a stopover at Kyaka Township on his way from Karagwe district where people voiced a concern on the scarcity of water.

He immediately directed the Minister for Water Development, Professor Makame Mbarawa to come to Kyaka the following day and start preparations for feasibility studies.

"During the past five years the government has implemented about 1,426 water projects worth trillions of money.

Out of these 792 projects had already been completed," Prof Mkumbo said.

Expounding, he said ten projects worth 1.3tri /-to cover 13 Municipalities was in advanced stages. He named the Municipalities to include Missungwi, Lamadi, Mwanza, Bukoba, Musoma, Tabora, Nzega and Igunga.

He noted that the Kyaka/Bunazi water project was the first of its kind where people would access safe and clean water direct from the Kagera River.

He directed the Contractor, China Civil Engineering Company Ltd (CCEC) to ensure that the project is completed within the contract period of 13 months from now.

Also, he appealed to residents in Missenyi District to ensure that the Kagera River is well sustained for their own benefit and future generations.

He appealed to people where the project will pass including laying pipes to give way and cooperate with the contractor giving him the needed support.

The Chairman for Missenyi District Council, Mr George Tegamaisho, on behalf of the residents commended Dr Magufuli for his tireless efforts to serving the majority poor.

He revealed that Kyaka Township and surrounding villages had a population of 65,470 but for quite a long time they had been facing severe shortages of water.

"On behalf of Missenyi residents I thank President Magufuli for his bold action in fighting the coronavirus by avoiding the lockdown which would have catastrophic consequences.

The Kyaka/Bunazi water project is another milestone and would speed people's development, "he said.