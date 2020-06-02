Tanzania: Entrepreneurs ID's Yielded Immense Benefits

COAST Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng. Evarist Ndikilo has said that the exercise of providing small entrepreneurs with special identification cards introduced by President John Magufuli recently has proved successful in the region.

He was speaking at the launching of the second phase exercise of distributing identification cards to the small entrepreneurs in Kibaha Town which was attended by District Commissioners and other region's officials over the weekend.

"We are all witnessing the benefits which have been brought by the use of these identifications cards. They have enabled our small entrepreneurs to conduct their businesses with much ease since they are not required to pay for other levies," he said.

He further disclosed that in last year 2019, the region managed to distribute a total of 59,045 out of 60,000 identification cards which is equal to 98 percent and collected a total of 1.1bn/-.

The RC took time to remind District Commissioners and all persons who are responsible for supervising the exercise of distributing the identification cards in their areas to ensure that it is implemented as intended without any complications.

" It is your responsibility to make sure that this exercise is being carried out as we are intending and bring out positive results like we did in the past year", he insisted.

The RC congratulated President John Magufuli for the initiatives which he said have improved the lives of small entrepreneurs and play an important role in contributing to economy in their respective districts, regions and a nation as whole.