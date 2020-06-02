Tanzania: Dse Activities to Rise On TBL, Twiga Shares

2 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abduel Elinaza

THE activities of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) are tipped to increase this week driven mainly by shares movement of TBL and Twiga Cement.

The analysts have it that the activities, turnover and volume, are expected to surge this week as Covid-19 cases kept on declining, globally.

Tanzania Securities said yesterday that they anticipate local investors to dominate the bourse and stock market recovery since the pandemic curve seems to be flattening globally.

"In the industrial and allied segment, TPCC [Twiga] and TBL is anticipated to remain active [this] week," Tanzania Securities said in its weekly market blast.

The brokerage firm said the DSE and CRDB anticipated to maintained their activeness albert with lower volatility.

"... The banking, finance, and investment segment DSE and CRDB will maintain their activeness in the market with the lower volatility in their share prices," Tanzania Securities said.

As the Covid-19 cases keep declining the local investors anticipated to activate the market performance to be maintained by the active local counters in terms of volume, turnover, and price movements in the bourse.

DSE turnover, despite growing by 22 folds to 317.05m/-for a week ending last Friday, are at the lowest in the recent history of the exchange.

The turnover growth was pushed up by an off-market transaction on the TBL counter.

Orbit Securities said foreign participation was still minimal accounting for 94.6per cent of divestments while locals accounted for 99.57 per cent of investments.

"Foreign investors sold a block of TBL while local investors bought the block," Orbit said in its weekly market synopsis yesterday.

The five TBL's off-market blocks transactions that took place on Thursday, worth 300m/-were enough to make the country's top brewer the top mover of the week.

It accounted for 95per cent of the total equity turnover realized during the week.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.