Tanzania: Ruwasa Directed to Finish Water Project in Two Weeks

2 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Siha

SIHA District Commissioner (DC) Onesmo Buswelu has directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) to ensure a water project at Lekumuruni Village is completed in two weeks.

Mr Buswelu gave the directive recently when he toured the village to inspect the implementation of water projects in Siha District.

"Siha residents have been facing a clean and safe water shortage for a long time. But now there is a project that will end this challenge. Make sure you complete it in two weeks from now."

"The government has already played its part by providing funds for the implementation of water projects in the district, including this one at Lekumuruni. Therefore, there is no need for delay. Complete this project in two weeks to address this challenge the residents have been facing for many years," the DC said.

Earlier, some villagers explained to the DC how lack of water had troubled them as they used most of their time walking long distances to look for water.

"We leave home at about 8pm, leaving behind other members of our families preparing to go to sleep and we walk for about 4km to find clean and safe water," said Ms Neema Isaya, one of the villagers.

She added that they had to wake up and leave early in the morning, walk all the way during the night because water was available from 10pm and after two hours they wouldn't get any.

Village Chairman Paul Letayo said more than 900 villagers had been facing a water shortage challenge for more than 20 years and the only solution was the completion of the water project.

"Imagine, these women spend the nights looking for water. They sleep in the afternoon instead of working and this is how development slows down," he said.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

