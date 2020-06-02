South Africa: Parents, Teachers Protest Reopening of South African Schools

2 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Chris Erasmus

The reopening of South African schools on Monday was met with protest, as parents, teachers and schools' bodies said the institutions were unprepared to take back students.

In some places, parents arrived with placards outside their school gates, expressing concern about the rush to get children back into classes before it could be "safely" done.

School reopening has now been postponed to June 8.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier announced a gradual reopening of the economy from June 1, with schools and businesses reopening.

The plan had been to recall students in the last years of high school and junior school on June 1, and then gradually allow students in other grades to resume their studies.

But after a weekend of numerous charged meetings with parents' representatives, teachers' bodies and school governing body representatives, Education Minister Angie Motshekga admitted in a press conference that many schools were not ready to take back students on June 1, as she had promised they would be.

It has been "too risky" to allow a return to schoolrooms as planned, she said, announcing the one-week postponement of school reopening.

Her weekend consultations had revealed that schools were between 80 percent to 96 percent ready.

Others educational institutions, mainly independent schools which operate in parallel with state schools but are largely funded by wealthier parents, were ready and did open on Monday.

But most of South Africa's 26,000 school remained closed - except in the Western Cape region, which faced a court challenge.

Meanwhile, many reopened small businesses were dealing with the reality of screening all staff, deep cleaning premises, and convincing customers that they would be safe in their establishments.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.