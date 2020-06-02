Liberia: Hans Barchue, Three Others, Join Liberty Party

Monrovia — The Liberty Party on Monday received commitment from four outstanding individuals who declared membership of the Party. The declaration comes in the wake of ongoing collaborative talks between LP, UP and ANC and the ALP.

The new LP members are Madam Roslyn Sneh, former Superintendent Grand Kru County, Mr. Romeo Quah, Former Superintendent Sinoe County, Mr. Hans Barchue former Deputy Speaker and Mr. Trokon Hills.

Mrs. Sneh has also contested in past elections for the seat of Representative and Senator and has only succeeded in second position. Like Sneh, Mr. Quah also contested in 2018 for the seat of Senator on the ticket of the Unity Party.

Mr. Hans Barchue is serving his second term of office as Representative of District #1 Grand Bassa County. He won both elections as an independent candidate even though Grand Bassa has proven to be the stronghold of the Liberty Party under the leadership of the late Cllr. Charles Brumskine.

Representative Barchue said, "As current Representative of District #1 Grand Bassa County do hereby declare my intent to join the Liberty Party as of today's date and pledge to work hard for the success of this Party."

For madam Sneh, she told the gathering how influential she is in Grand Kru County, boasting of taking former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the County but said on policy differences she later joined ranks with Mr. Mills Jones formerly of the Central Bank of Liberia who established the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE).

"I don't believe in talking, I believe in strength; when the time comes we will show what we got. 2020 is the determining factor for 2023. I pledge my allegiance to this Party and we will succeed. I have always come second and hope that through LP I will come first."

Mr. Romeo Quah was a member of the Liberty party before joining the former ruling Unity party. For him, LP is a home. Quah worked in the UP government as a Superintended of Sinoe County. "I didn't come to join I have come back home. In 2011 I ran on the LP ticket and in 2018 on the UP ticket. I have come back more reinforce and if we will succeed we need to work together."

LP is amongst four political parties who signed onto an agreement to collaborate in pending elections. In remarks Madam Standard bearer Senator Nyounblee Karnga-Lawrence said, the CPP's target is to win a minimum of 10 seats in the midterm senatorial elections.

She also stressed the need to build LP as an institution that is not the face of an individual.

She has extended hands of compassion in the spirit of reconciliation to partisans who left the Party calling on them to return home because, according to her, LP is an institution that is not built on an individual. She also promised to scout women with good leadership ability into the LP and by extension the CPP.

"When you come to LP you are not a stranger, we will tap into your expertise and values, we will start work immediately. LP is not about Senator Lawrence, Senator Zargo, Senator Dillon or another person in the LP.