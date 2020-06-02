Liberia: ANC's Auxiliary Warns Against Senate's 'Plot to Silence Dillon'

Monrovia — An auxiliary of the opposition political party, Alternative National Congress (ANC), National Cyber Defense (NCD), has warned against what they say is a plot from the Liberian Senate to silence Senator Abraham Darius Dillon. Senator Dillon's party, Liberty Party, is one of four opposition political parties that make up the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), which the ANC is a part and its political leader, Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings, now heads.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, June 1 at the ANC's party headquarters, Mr. Peter O. Sanders, chairman of NCD, accused the Senate of a calculated plot to frame a stage-managed investigation against the "LIGHT," in order to have him guilty and expelled.

According to Sanders, when the Senate, which he described as a "dark house" does what it allegedly intends doing, their action will deprive Liberians from accessing trustworthy and credible information relative to the inner workings of the Legislature. NCD thinks that Sen. Dillon is helping to expose some of the shady deals of the Senate to the public.

The ANC's NCD, which is made up of a firebrand group of young people with so much energy, also accused President George Manneh Weah, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah of allegedly giving the Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie a whopping U$350,000 so that other senators can be bribed just to expel Dillon, who is very vocal against the regime.

According to Sanders: "Our intelligence discloses also that on the 22nd of May 2020, President Weah and cohorts met with some senators at his Jamaica Resort where he promised senators going for re-election huge financial support should they be successful in expelling Dillon. In view of the above, it should not be a surprise that outgoing Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh wrote a formal communication of complaint to the House of Senate against the patriotic stance of Sen. Dillon in the Senate."

"The National Cyber Defense vehemently opposes their wicked plot against the Liberian people and promises to lockdown Monrovia with thousands of protestors should they insist on implementing their so-called investigation against Dillon for doing the people's job," they further said.

Sanders used the occasion to call on all members of the Collaborating Political Parties -- comprising of the ANC, Liberty Party, Unity Party and All Liberian Party -- civil society organizations, students, market women, and all Liberians to join them in staging a non-stop protest on the grounds of Capitol Building.

"On Thursday, June 4, 2020, we encourage Liberians to assemble at the Headquarters of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) where we will discuss issues relative to protesting the so-called investigation and subsequent removal of the LIGHT," Sanders called.