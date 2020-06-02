Liberia: ANC's Auxiliary Warns Against Senate's 'Plot to Silence Dillon'

2 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — An auxiliary of the opposition political party, Alternative National Congress (ANC), National Cyber Defense (NCD), has warned against what they say is a plot from the Liberian Senate to silence Senator Abraham Darius Dillon. Senator Dillon's party, Liberty Party, is one of four opposition political parties that make up the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), which the ANC is a part and its political leader, Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings, now heads.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, June 1 at the ANC's party headquarters, Mr. Peter O. Sanders, chairman of NCD, accused the Senate of a calculated plot to frame a stage-managed investigation against the "LIGHT," in order to have him guilty and expelled.

According to Sanders, when the Senate, which he described as a "dark house" does what it allegedly intends doing, their action will deprive Liberians from accessing trustworthy and credible information relative to the inner workings of the Legislature. NCD thinks that Sen. Dillon is helping to expose some of the shady deals of the Senate to the public.

The ANC's NCD, which is made up of a firebrand group of young people with so much energy, also accused President George Manneh Weah, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah of allegedly giving the Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie a whopping U$350,000 so that other senators can be bribed just to expel Dillon, who is very vocal against the regime.

According to Sanders: "Our intelligence discloses also that on the 22nd of May 2020, President Weah and cohorts met with some senators at his Jamaica Resort where he promised senators going for re-election huge financial support should they be successful in expelling Dillon. In view of the above, it should not be a surprise that outgoing Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh wrote a formal communication of complaint to the House of Senate against the patriotic stance of Sen. Dillon in the Senate."

"The National Cyber Defense vehemently opposes their wicked plot against the Liberian people and promises to lockdown Monrovia with thousands of protestors should they insist on implementing their so-called investigation against Dillon for doing the people's job," they further said.

Sanders used the occasion to call on all members of the Collaborating Political Parties -- comprising of the ANC, Liberty Party, Unity Party and All Liberian Party -- civil society organizations, students, market women, and all Liberians to join them in staging a non-stop protest on the grounds of Capitol Building.

"On Thursday, June 4, 2020, we encourage Liberians to assemble at the Headquarters of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) where we will discuss issues relative to protesting the so-called investigation and subsequent removal of the LIGHT," Sanders called.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.