Liberia: Police Charges Man, 24, for Sodomizing Nine-Year-Old

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has charged a 24-year-old man for allegedly sodomizing a nine-year old boy in Congo Town, Monrovia.

The suspect, Junior Cole, is spending his first night at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Police had earlier forwarded him to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice where he was arraigned before being sent to prison on Monday, June 1.

Rape is a criminal offense which violates Section 14.70 of the 2005 Rape Law of the Republic of Liberia.

Defendant Cole is expected to remain in prison pending trial, according to the 2005 Rape Statute that forbids bail for a defendant that allegedly commits the crime.

Police charge sheet in possession of FrontPageAfrica reveals that the mother of the nine-year-old victim had reported the incident at the Women and Children Protection Section (WACP) at the Zone Three Police Station in Congo Town on Monday, May 25 at 6 PM.

The mother of the victim, according to the police report, said that while she was sitting in her room, her son (name withheld) walked to her and complained that his anus was hurting.

She furthered that when she asked her son, he told her that the man, who was later identified as Junior Cole, carried him in a zinc house near the CDC Party Headquarters in Congo Town and sexually abused him three times.

She said that during the first and second time, the suspect inserted his finger in her son's anus and the third time inserted his penis in his anus and threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During police questioning of the victim, he could not remember the date of the incident; however, he recalled that the incident occurred on a day that he was on his way to play football with his friends near the CDC Headquarters.

He added that on the day of the incident, the suspect took a knife and allegedly asked him to take off his trouser and based upon the threat he did and the suspect sodomized him.

According to the police, during interrogation of Defendant Cole, he denied the accusation.

Cole told reporters it was his "first tine to see the victim" when he was asked whether he raped the boy.

However, the police, citing medical report, said that the victim's "dilated anus" was seen with multiple healed lacerations in the wall of the anus prompting the police to charge the defendant.

"In view of the facts and circumstances established during this investigation, the investigator has charged Defendant Junior Cole with the commission of rape in violation of 14.70 of the 2005 Rape Law," according to the Police charge sheet.