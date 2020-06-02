Liberia: Canada-Based Liberian Asso. Gives Support to Orphans Amid COVID-19

Monrovia — A Canadian-based Liberian organization, the Federation of Liberian Associations in Canada (FLAC), in partnership with the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., has donated several bags of rice to five (5) orphanages in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties.

The donation, which took place recently was also supported by the office of Grand Gedeh County Senator, A Marshall Dennis.

FLAC's food donation targeted My Brother's Keeper, with 50 children, Amazing Grace with 42 children, Life Village with 25 children, and Alfred & Agnes with 25 children as well as Caring For Tomorrow's Generation with 45 children.

Each of the beneficiaries received 20 bags of rice and the donation was made on behalf of FLAC by a team headed by Atty. Benjamin Stewart, Ernest, and Mrs. Augusta Sirleaf-Nuwolo, respectively.

Earlier, Mr. Bill Quincy Sandy, FLAC's Operational and Administrative Director told a local media house via phone that the gesture is just an initial contribution of the organization's way of identifying with people back in Liberia.

He explained that the donation project was initiated by the Reeves administration of FLAC when she placed an (SOS) call to all Liberians to help their fellow countrymen and women in these critical times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sandy noted that the call was heeded as financial contribution came from the Liberian community which enabled the deliveries to be possible, swift, and timely.

Atty. Stewart, who read a special message on behalf of Prof. Reeves while carrying on the distribution process said: "During this COVID-19 crisis, the Federation of Liberian Associations has been working in collaboration with the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., headed by the Honorable Ambassador George S. W. Patten.

"Ambassador George Patten has been very instrumental in working with all Liberian Communities Groups in the diaspora, with weekly conference call meetings with all Liberian organizations in the diaspora, asking that what we can do to work with the Government of Liberia in helping our families back home at this difficult pandemic."

Based on that request, Atty. Stewart said FLAC and its members put their meager resources together to help Liberians by purchasing these rice.

He added: "So, this is why we are here today to donate these items on their behalf."

Also quoting Prof. Reeves in a brief statement to Liberians at home, he said, "We are prepared to continue to do what we started today; helping our brothers and sisters in times of need. We will continue to provide food clothed and shelter whenever the need arises."

Ralph Gelego, Executive Director of My Brother's Keeper Orphanage, which benefitted from the donations, thanked FLAC for the much-needed support. Mr. Gelego assured FLAC that the items will be used for the intended purpose."

Speaking separately, the leadership of each of the orphanages, who were in a jubilant mood as the FLAC team arrived to make the donation, expressed deep gratitude to the Reeves administration for what was described as her organization's timely intervention which they say is a "lifesaver."

Some said it was the first time to receive such needy assistance especially from their fellow compatriots in the Diaspora.

FLAC was founded in October of 2014 in the city of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada as a non-profit community organization.

Some of her primary objectives included, but not limited to providing healthcare education and infrastructure development.