South Africa: Government Pleads for 'Patience, Tolerance' From SA Sporting Community

2 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Government has pleaded for "patience and tolerance" in its efforts to reintroduce sport - professional and amateur - in South Africa.

This follows the confirmation on Saturday that all professional non-contact and contact sports teams and athletes in South Africa would be allowed to return to training from Level 3, provided they were doing so outside of a hotspot area and that they had received official permission from government.

Non-contact sports, meanwhile, would be allowed to resume matches on a professional level.

In the case of social sports like golf and surfing, though, there has been disappointment expressed from the sporting community since Saturday's announcement.

On Monday, the department of sports and recreation released a statement asking for patience and emphasising that decisions were being taken, first and foremost, with the safety of the South African public in mind.

"The Department and Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture take this opportunity to request continued patience and tolerance as the directions announced by the Minister are still to be signed and published in the Government Gazette," the statement read.

"Once this process has been undertaken, they will then be officially released to all sectoral stakeholders.

"The process of submission of information which all affected stakeholders will have to undertake will also be outlined."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

