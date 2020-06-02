South Africa: Five Die From Methanol Poisoning in Cape Town

2 June 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By James Stent

Five people have died and five more are in a critical condition at False Bay Hospital. Photo: Google Maps

Five people have died and five more are in a critical condition at False Bay Hospital, Fish Hoek, after being admitted for methanol poisoning on Monday evening, 1 June.

Natalie Watlington, Western Cape Department of Health Principal Communications Officer for Southern Western Sub-structures, confirmed the cases with GroundUp. Watlington said, "Western Cape Government Health would like to urge members of the community to avoid the consumption of methanol as a substitute for alcohol in order to avoid bodily harm."

Details of the poisoning, including the manner in which the methanol was consumed, the origin of the methanol, and the area of residence of those who were poisoned could not be confirmed at time of publication.

GroundUp is awaiting comment from SAPS on the case.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information arrives.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.