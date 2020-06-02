South Africa: Five Die From Methanol Poisoning in Cape Town

Five people have died and five more are in a critical condition at False Bay Hospital. Photo: Google Maps

Five people have died and five more are in a critical condition at False Bay Hospital, Fish Hoek, after being admitted for methanol poisoning on Monday evening, 1 June.

Natalie Watlington, Western Cape Department of Health Principal Communications Officer for Southern Western Sub-structures, confirmed the cases with GroundUp. Watlington said, "Western Cape Government Health would like to urge members of the community to avoid the consumption of methanol as a substitute for alcohol in order to avoid bodily harm."

Details of the poisoning, including the manner in which the methanol was consumed, the origin of the methanol, and the area of residence of those who were poisoned could not be confirmed at time of publication.

GroundUp is awaiting comment from SAPS on the case.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information arrives.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.