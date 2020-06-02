South Africa: Opening Up of Churches - an Opportunity and a Burden

2 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nkosinathi Geja

The opening up of churches requires a contextual approach, not a blanket approach. Churches can adopt their 'own levels' of readiness in opening up - depending on their specific needs and capacity - in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The opening up of churches requires that each community looks at its needs and capacity against the spread or curbing of Covid-19. This, therefore, suggests that churches may not all open at the same time, owing to their unique circumstances. Moreover, other churches may not open at all and maybe that's another "new normal".

It is clear that blanket approaches and blanket statements can be very tyrannic and unhelpful. Churches can adopt their "own levels" of readiness in opening up to curb the spread of Covid-19. It must also be recognised that, although important, financial factors cannot be the key barometer in determining opening up churches because, in other areas, the very congregants have lost income.

The Covid-19 reality has struck the core of the church in a hard way. This reality has shaken our foundations of what it means to be a church no less than how to be a church. As part of its DNA, for those...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

