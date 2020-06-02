South Africa: The Forgotten and Hungry of Our Informal Settlements

analysis

Residents of Pango Camp in Krugersdorp's informal settlement of Munsieville say their pleas for social relief from the government have fallen on deaf ears, but they are not giving up. They say they are finding ways to keep hunger at bay.

Over 18 months ago, 42-year-old Elize Saunders watched as children rummaged through a dump site near her house in Pango Camp in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, looking for food. She couldn't ignore it then, and has not been able to do so now, as the impact of Covid-19 is increasingly felt in the informal settlement.

Saunders and her 21-year-old son, Rudolf Mulder, who received his chef diploma from Guvon Academy in 2018, began feeding 50 children some 18 months ago. Today, that number has trebled to 150.

An unidentified woman is seen as she prepares to cook food for distribution in Pango Camp. According to residents of Pango Camp, The South African government has not provided food parcels for white residents of the camp but has supplied residents of black occupied informal settlements. The residents rely on food handouts from private donors. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

The children come from Pango Camp and neighbouring informal settlements. They get two meals a day...