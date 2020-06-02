Somalia: COVID-19 - Somalia Cases Cross 2,000 Mark

Mogadishu — Some 47 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Somalia, raising the tally of confirmed cases to over 2,000, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

"We have recorded the total number of positive cases reaching 2,023," Health Minister Fawzia Abikar Nur said during the daily media briefing in the capital Mogadishu.

Of the 47 people, 38 are men and nine are women.

Dr Nur added that 13 individuals recovered from the coronavirus while one person died over the past 24 hours.

Dr Nur urged the public to adhere to health regulations to prevent further spread of the virus.