Nigeria: Music Legend, Majek Fashek is Dead

2 June 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian music legend and reggae king Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly called Majek Fashek, is dead.

His death was confirmed by his manager Omenka Uzoma, on the late singer's official Instagram handle.

"Today been having pressure calls, well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker," he said. "Let celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified."

Majek was born in Benin-City, Edo state

Until his death, He was one of Nigeria's surviving Reggae music legend, Majek attracted international attention in 1987, with his self-penned tune, 'Send down the Rain.'

The singer also played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie 'Mark of the Beast'. - Agency Report

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.