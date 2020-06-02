Nigeria: Breaking - Rainmaker Majek Fashek is Dead

It is a raining Tuesday and legendary singer and Rainmaker as he is fondly called, Majek Fashek is dead.

His manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, confirmed the news via a short video on Instagram, saying the "the legend has gone to be with the Lord, but this time we should all celebrate him.

"He has done a lot for Nigeria and Africa, whatever the family decides will get to you."

View this post on Instagram

Today been having pressure calls,well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker, Let celebrate him ,his achievements and his family,what ever decisions made by his immediate family will be notify. From his Manager:OMENKA Uzoma Day.

A post shared by Official_MajekFashek (@official_majekfashek) on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT