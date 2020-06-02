Nigeria: Why Majek Fashek Died in New York

Legendary Reggae star, Majekodunmi Fasheke, famously known as Majek Fashek is dead after battling with cancer for almost a year.

The manager, Uzoma Day Omenka confirmed the news on the singer's Instagram page on Tuesday morning. According to him, he died 11.45 pm June 1, 2020, Nigerian time.

He also confirmed the singer died in New York, not in London where he was previously receiving treatment. Uzoma said the doctors advised he should be moved close to his family, which informed his being moved to New York where his wife and three sons live.

He said Majek was separated from his family for 10 years until last year September when they were reunited on the advice of his doctors that he should be close to his family.

"We moved him from London to New York last September on the advice of the doctors that he should stay close to the family. Majek reunited with his family last year after 10 years of separation. He died in their company, " Uzoma said.

Contrary to many reports Majek died at the age of 57. He was born March 7, 1963.

Details of his burial to be made available by the family in due time.