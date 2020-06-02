Nigeria: Why Majek Fashek Died in New York

Sam Kiplagat/Nation Media Group
(file photo).
2 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Legendary Reggae star, Majekodunmi Fasheke, famously known as Majek Fashek is dead after battling with cancer for almost a year.

The manager, Uzoma Day Omenka confirmed the news on the singer's Instagram page on Tuesday morning. According to him, he died 11.45 pm June 1, 2020, Nigerian time.

He also confirmed the singer died in New York, not in London where he was previously receiving treatment. Uzoma said the doctors advised he should be moved close to his family, which informed his being moved to New York where his wife and three sons live.

He said Majek was separated from his family for 10 years until last year September when they were reunited on the advice of his doctors that he should be close to his family.

"We moved him from London to New York last September on the advice of the doctors that he should stay close to the family. Majek reunited with his family last year after 10 years of separation. He died in their company, " Uzoma said.

Contrary to many reports Majek died at the age of 57. He was born March 7, 1963.

Details of his burial to be made available by the family in due time.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Legendary Nigerian Reggae Musician Majek Fashek Dies
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.