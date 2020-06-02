Africa: Moroccan-Designed COVID-19 Test Kit Internationally Approved

Cape Town — With a decade of experience in the development of diagnostic kits, the Moroccan Foundation for Advanced Science, Innovation, and Research Foundation (MAScIR), a research and development institution based in Rabat, had its novel coronavirus diagnostic kit validated by the country's Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie and the Pasteur Institute in Paris "for effectiveness and reliability".

MAScIR describes the test as having "a high degree of sensitivity and reliability, at a controlled cost" and "being on the same level as tests used internationally".

"The Foundation warmly thanks the public authorities, in particular the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform and the Ministry of Health for their support and follow-up. She particularly thanks the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie, the National Institute of Hygiene, the Casablanca University Hospital which actively participated in testing the new kit, by opening their laboratories in Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech and Meknes," a statement read.

MAScIR also thanked the ministries of the interior, economy, and health, the National Institute of Hygiene, the managers and scientists of the national laboratories, and the Directorate of Medicines and Pharmacy.

Read the full press statement in French