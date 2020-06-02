Africa: Moroccan-Designed COVID-19 Test Kit Internationally Approved

MAScIR
MAScIR describes the test as having "a high degree of sensitivity and reliability, at a controlled cost".
2 June 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — With a decade of experience in the development of diagnostic kits, the  Moroccan Foundation for Advanced Science, Innovation, and Research Foundation (MAScIR), a research and development institution based in Rabat, had its novel coronavirus diagnostic kit validated by the country's Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie and the Pasteur Institute in Paris "for effectiveness and reliability".

MAScIR describes the test as having "a high degree of sensitivity and reliability, at a controlled cost" and "being on the same level as tests used internationally".

"The Foundation warmly thanks the public authorities, in particular the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform and the Ministry of Health for their support and follow-up. She particularly thanks the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie, the National Institute of Hygiene, the Casablanca University Hospital which actively participated in testing the new kit, by opening their laboratories in Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech and Meknes," a statement read.

MAScIR also thanked the ministries of the interior, economy, and health, the National Institute of Hygiene, the managers and scientists of the national laboratories, and the Directorate of Medicines and Pharmacy.

Read the full press statement in French

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.