Nigeria: Fayemi Inaugurates Molecular Lab to Perform 12,000 Tests Monthly

2 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ado Ekiti — The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday took a giant strides by inaugurating a COVID-19 mobile molecular laboratory to facilitate the testing of 12,000 persons monthly.

The laboratory installed at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, in partnership with 54gene, a company set up to provide genomic data for Africa, which berthed barely a month ago, was unveiled as the COVID-19 Response Hub, a Geographic Information System-based application created to manage data on the pandemic in the state.

The COVID-19 mobile laboratory is fully equipped with vital testing instruments and biosafety materials, including an autoclave, biosafety cabinet, centrifuge, heating blocks, vortexes, pipettes, and PCR machines.

Speaking at the event, Fayemi said with the installation and inauguration of the lab, the state now has testing capacity of up to 400 daily, and will be done across all 16 local government areas to facilitate early detection of the coronavirus and ensure timely and adequate treatment of victims.

Commenting on the sustainability of the laboratory, the governor said the COVID-19 mobile lab would remain in the state even after the pandemic has abated, and would be utilised as a fully functional molecular laboratory.

This, according to him, would bolster the state molecular testing capabilities, and may be used by medical researchers and clinicians within the state in the event of any future outbreaks.

Also speaking the event, a legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Afe Bababola urged public-spirited individuals and organisations to donate to the Response Resource Mobilisation for Ekiti State Covid-19 Response.

"Once more, I appeal to those who have not contributed to the project to do so in cash or kind," he said.

Babalola thanked Mr. Oluwafemi Tope Fatope who donated N1.00, stressing that his donation reminds him of the Biblical story of the widow who gave her all in the church.

He also invited the critics of Fayemi's government initiative to donate generously towards this worthy cause.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.