Nigeria: Fayemi Inaugurates Molecular Lab to Perform 12,000 Tests Monthly

Ado Ekiti — The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday took a giant strides by inaugurating a COVID-19 mobile molecular laboratory to facilitate the testing of 12,000 persons monthly.

The laboratory installed at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, in partnership with 54gene, a company set up to provide genomic data for Africa, which berthed barely a month ago, was unveiled as the COVID-19 Response Hub, a Geographic Information System-based application created to manage data on the pandemic in the state.

The COVID-19 mobile laboratory is fully equipped with vital testing instruments and biosafety materials, including an autoclave, biosafety cabinet, centrifuge, heating blocks, vortexes, pipettes, and PCR machines.

Speaking at the event, Fayemi said with the installation and inauguration of the lab, the state now has testing capacity of up to 400 daily, and will be done across all 16 local government areas to facilitate early detection of the coronavirus and ensure timely and adequate treatment of victims.

Commenting on the sustainability of the laboratory, the governor said the COVID-19 mobile lab would remain in the state even after the pandemic has abated, and would be utilised as a fully functional molecular laboratory.

This, according to him, would bolster the state molecular testing capabilities, and may be used by medical researchers and clinicians within the state in the event of any future outbreaks.

Also speaking the event, a legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Afe Bababola urged public-spirited individuals and organisations to donate to the Response Resource Mobilisation for Ekiti State Covid-19 Response.

"Once more, I appeal to those who have not contributed to the project to do so in cash or kind," he said.

Babalola thanked Mr. Oluwafemi Tope Fatope who donated N1.00, stressing that his donation reminds him of the Biblical story of the widow who gave her all in the church.

He also invited the critics of Fayemi's government initiative to donate generously towards this worthy cause.