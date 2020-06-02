Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kaduna to Visit 29,771 Households

2 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has commenced active case search within communities in the nine local government areas where COVID-19 infections have been confirmed.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said in a statement on Monday that health officials were going into communities to search for and test persons who might be showing any COVID-19 symptom.

"As part of the active case search, 29,771 households have so far been visited. Health officials have tested 297 persons with symptoms such as fever and sore throat," she said.

The commissioner explained that the search for probable cases within communities was combined with targeted testing of contacts of confirmed cases and testing of persons with symptoms that met the case definition.

She warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state was likely to increase, as more tests were conducted in more areas.

"Expanded testing will enable early identification of new cases and will help prevent further spread of the virus by getting infected persons to be isolated and treated earlier.

"It will also provide more accurate data to inform the government's decisions, going forward," she added.

The commissioner further said that the active case search had given the ministry the opportunity to search for other medical conditions and provide services to the communities.

She said that as of May 31, the state had recorded a total of 258 cases, out of which 93 were active cases, with 157 discharged 157 and eight fatalities.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.