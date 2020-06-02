Ghana: 14 Non Contact Sports Gets Nod to Restart

Non contact sports including athletics, badminton and golf can restart their respective training sessions and other activities, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has directed.

The move was in line with presidential directives issued on Sunday, giving exemptions to non contact sports to go ahead without spectators.

Other disciplines that have received the go-ahead to start practicing include table tennis, tennis, power lifting, weight lifting, cycling and draughts.

The rest are para sports (individual non contact para sport), rowing and canoeing, baseball and soft ball, horse racing, squash as well as individual exercising in stadiums.

A statement from the NSA's communications department signed by Charles Obeng Amofah, however, pointed out that team contact sports including football, hockey and volleyball remain suspended till July 31.

In view of that, the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) in a release signed by its President, Michael Aggrey has announced that all golf facilities in the country have been reopened, subject to strict adherence to social distancing and hygiene protocols for golf dubbed 'Safe Golf.'

"These guidelines were carefully developed by the GGA after it had completed the COVID-19 risk assessments with the government's COVID-19 team on the reopening of golf facilities which would be reviewed periodically," he stated.

Mr. Aggrey, however, urged golfers to desist such as handshakes and hugs and commit to adhering to all government regulations.