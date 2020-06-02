Ghana: 14 Non Contact Sports Gets Nod to Restart

2 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Non contact sports including athletics, badminton and golf can restart their respective training sessions and other activities, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has directed.

The move was in line with presidential directives issued on Sunday, giving exemptions to non contact sports to go ahead without spectators.

Other disciplines that have received the go-ahead to start practicing include table tennis, tennis, power lifting, weight lifting, cycling and draughts.

The rest are para sports (individual non contact para sport), rowing and canoeing, baseball and soft ball, horse racing, squash as well as individual exercising in stadiums.

A statement from the NSA's communications department signed by Charles Obeng Amofah, however, pointed out that team contact sports including football, hockey and volleyball remain suspended till July 31.

In view of that, the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) in a release signed by its President, Michael Aggrey has announced that all golf facilities in the country have been reopened, subject to strict adherence to social distancing and hygiene protocols for golf dubbed 'Safe Golf.'

"These guidelines were carefully developed by the GGA after it had completed the COVID-19 risk assessments with the government's COVID-19 team on the reopening of golf facilities which would be reviewed periodically," he stated.

Mr. Aggrey, however, urged golfers to desist such as handshakes and hugs and commit to adhering to all government regulations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.