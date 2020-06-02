Ghana: Govt to Roll Out Relief Package for Sports Federations

2 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Government will soon provide relief packages to sports federations in the country to support athletes following the COVID-19 pandemic which has halted sports activities, Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has disclosed.

According to Mr Agyemang, the package, which was different from the GH¢1 billion government package to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), would help ease the financial burden on athletes and federations following their inactiveness.

"The sports economy has been hugely affected by the pandemic, hence the need for government to come on board and support," he stated on Accra based Starr FM.

"This is a different package from the SMEs and all federations including football would benefit from it," he stressed.

Government, he said, has gathered information with regard to what would be needed and how to go about the disbursement as it strives to assist the federations in this crucial period.

"Government has not turned its back on sports as perceived by people but has been trying to get the right information to ensure that everyone benefits from the package," he explained.

He urged the federations to remain calm, continue to respect health directives while they work towards ensuring sporting activities return within a safe environment.

Meanwhile he asked federations to make an impact on the local scene in order to attract sponsorship for international competitions.

He said government was also committed to maintaining sports facilities in the country post COVID-19 to ensure that stadia were in good shapes at all times.

The past administration, he said, did not take maintenance culture seriously but they have undertaken renovations, built new stadia across the country and would implement strict maintenance culture to ensure they were kept to benefit future generations.

On the management of football in the country, he said, the Kurt Okraku administration did not get the chance to transform football as promised due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was optimistic that they would do well in future.

"There are great personalities with huge capabilities that could help take football to a different level but would need the support of everyone," he added.

Commenting on the senior national team, the Black Stars, he said, they could win the African Cup of Nations which has eluded the country for over three decades if players show more commitment and dedication.

