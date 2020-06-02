Liberia: HSEVEN Launches Ambitious Incubator Programs for African Entrepreneurs

In an effort to help contribute to the spur of new solutions to the continent, HSEVEN, Africa's largest startups accelerator, is launching "Rise-Up", "Re-Start" and "Disrupt", three ambitious incubation and acceleration programs designed for exceptional entrepreneurs building high-impact startups

Rise-Up, Re-Start and Disrupt programs are designed to support exceptional entrepreneurial building high-impact startups in all African countries, including Liberia. The programs target pre-seed, seed and early stage startups with 2 to 5 founders that are eager to impact Africa through innovative services, products, and business models.

"It is time for entrepreneurs and startups of Morocco and Africa to transform our economies by focusing on new homegrown solutions in key impactful sectors: SharedEconomy, MedTech, EdTech, AgriTech, GreenTech, inclusive FinTech and GovTech" HSEVEN Founder & CEO, Amine Al-Hazzaz, said at a conference in Morocco recently.

It is no secret that the 4th technological and industrial revolution is transforming the world, and the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated exponentially this transformation. This crisis, HSEVEN believes, is the tipping point of a new economy: more human, more inclusive, greener, and resolutely technological.

"Startups worldwide played a crucial role in providing concrete solutions to the hundreds of millions of people fighting the crisis and the billions confined people. The startups will play a vital role to restart and stimulate the economy, but also to reinvent our world--an ideal that precipitated the launch of the three incubator programs," HSEVEN said in a release.

HSEVEN is the biggest Startups accelerator in Africa with a 12,000 ft² campus and an acceleration capacity of 200 startups a year. It is building one of the strongest ecosystems on the African continent today to maximize entrepreneurs' opportunities and create world-class African startups with the ambition to: "Accelerate Startups to impact Morocco and Africa's future," the CEO said.

Access to financing/funding

Rise-Up and Re-Start selected entrepreneurs will have a 200,000 dirhams grant (€18,000), a 500,000 dirhams forgivable loan (€45,000), then an eventual 1.5 (€135,000) to 15 million dirhams (€1,350,000) non-guaranteed loan without a personal guarantee and including a 3-year deferred reimbursement. The funds are provided from the Innov-Invest program of the Caisse Centrale de Garantie (CCG) with the support of the World Bank, and the Banque Centrale Populaire du Maroc.

Disrupt selected startups will benefit from a seed investment of €150,000 at the beginning of the program for 5 to 7% equity, then an eventual investment of €500,000 to €1.5 million at the end of the program. These investments will be granted through a partnership with the venture capital firms Azur Partners and Upline Alternative Investments. The program will benefit from funding of the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF) - Triple Jump.

"HSEVEN ambition is to accelerate entrepreneurs and startups that will reshape Africa's future" said Amine Al-Hazzaz, Founder & CEO of HSEVEN.

The call for applications is now open until June 30, 2020 via the platform www.hseven.co. The selection process will be conducted by HSEVEN team and its community of experts. Interested Liberian entrepreneurs are therefore urged to take advantage of these opportunities in order to have access to capitals as well as avenues for partnership with entrepreneurs across the African continent.

The entrepreneurs and startups selected will also be given strategic advice and expertise, access to key networks through HSEVEN partners such as La Banque Centrale Populaire, Fabernovel, Strategy&, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Amazon Web Services and l'Ecole Centrale.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Selected entrepreneurs for Rise-Up and Re-Start incubation program will benefit from 7 Design sprints, 12 Workshops, 24 mentoring sessions, 24 weekly sessions with HSEVEN team, 8,680$ or more of Amazon Web Services.

Startups selected for Disrupt program will benefit from 15 Workshops, 15 mentoring sessions, 15 working sessions with HSEVEN, 50,680$ of Amazon Web services, and ability to connect with national and international companies to co-develop, associate or sell.

Entrepreneurs will have access to a network of more than 350 mentors, influential leaders and partners to gain increasing access to national and international markets and additional investment through 50 VCs interested in Moroccan startups.

During the 3 programs, selected startups will be located at HSEVEN campus, in the heart of the Marina of Casablanca, Morocco.