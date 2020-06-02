Nigeria: #JusticeForUwa - Nigerian Cleric Offers N1 Million Reward for Information On Killers

2 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

A renowned Nigerian cleric, Johnson Suleman, has pledged N1 million reward for anyone who would give information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the murder of an undergraduate, Vera Omozuwa.

Police have declared a manhunt on the killers of Ms Omozuwa who was violently attacked inside a parish under the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin City, Edo State.

Ms Omozuwa, a 23-year-old undergraduate student of the University of Benin, died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, some days after the attack.

Police in Edo said they were searching for witnesses who could give useful information on the incident which has attracted nationwide outrage.

"I would give N1million to anyone willing to provide reliable information to the apprehension of those behind the rape/murder of vera uwaila who was murdered in the church," Mr Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Mr Suleman runs his church, the Omega Fire Ministries in Auchi, Edo State.

The cleric, in a previous tweet, had condemned the student's murder.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, said the church would cooperate with the police in their investigation.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed forensic experts from Abuja to Edo to help in the investigation.

Mr Adamu condoled the family, friends, and colleagues of the late student and vowed to bring her attackers to justice within "the shortest possible time".

