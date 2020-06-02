Tanzania: Burundian Team Banks On Tz Pro Mmari in President Cup Final

BURUNDI based top volleyball player Jackson Mmari will lead Burundian team, Rukinzo in their second President Cup title chase whose final will be staged this Saturday.

The annual competition that started in April this year, has also faced ups and downs due to coronavirus pandemic eventually announcing its Saturday final after the end of four-team playoff stage.

Rukinzo are the tournament's defending champions, and who is the team's dynamo is tasked to lead his side in the chase for the title against Amical. Both team won their play-off battle.

According to Mmari his team went on to final after a 3-1 victory over Cosmos, while Amical fought hard before beating Mzinga 3-2.

"I'm happy that we managed to enter in the final for the second time, it was my dream that when I came here last year, to win many titles including the President Cup as Burundi National Volleyball League has been suspended due to coronavirus crisis," he said.

Mmari added that his focus is to win the President Cup title twice and he is sure, with a team-work spirit, they will managed it despite the fact it won't be an job.

"We understand that Amical is one of Burundian top teams, to be in the final is not an easy ride, so we are being prepared for a tough fight," he said.

However, Mmari said that Rukinzo is best team and they have all confidence after heading to the final without losing a single match.

"We are doing great job as we won all our matches and also had good show during a play-off stage, hence nothing will stop us from winning it again," he said. He said that 14 teams took part in the event that was also disturbed by coronavirus crisis.

Mmari's stellar performance during the play-off after awarded him the Most Valuable Player (MVP), title at his first appearance in Burundi League with Rukinzo were crowned the National League Champions last year.

He said he joined Rukinzo from Rwanda Energy Group (REG) of Rwanda where he started his professional career five years ago.

Very hard working and committed player, Mmari has ambition to play professional volleyball in Europe in future thus he said he will never stop fighting hard on the court.