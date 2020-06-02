Kenya/Uganda: Starlets Moulded Me, Ugandan-Based Kenyan Player Ogol Says

Former Harambee Starlets midfielder Jacky Ogol has found her footing at the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) Super League side She Corporates Club.

Ogol, who was part of the national team that participated in 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations tournament in Limbe, Cameroon, said having been made a regular starter has given her confidence as a professional player.

The midfielder who featured for Starlets from 2014 to 2016 said the national team gave her some of her best years in the sport.

She previously played for Football Kenya Federation's Women's Premier League side Spedag for five seasons and Matuu FC for one season before moving to Uganda in 2018 where she signed a three-year contract.

"Starlets gave me a chance of a lifetime. From travelling to different countries for competitions, winning cups and the great football experience. I wouldn't exchange that for anything. Playing for both Spedag and Starlets groomed me to be a better player and also to understand that every platform you are given is a chance to grow outside your home teams.

"I have previously played for another Ugandan side Gafford. I must say She Corporates has helped me improve my skills, although I still have a lot of ground to cover, so far so good," the player told Nation Sport on the phone from Kampala.

During the interview she said that playing in the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) was both her proudest and lowest moment. Kenya were eliminated in the group stage after losing to Ghana (3-1), Mali (3-1) and Nigeria (4-0).

"Playing in the Awcon group stage was an indication that our hard work was paying off. It was difficult for us when we lost but the experience we gained was worth it. I'll forever treasure that because we were able to gauge ourselves against the best teams in Africa. That gave us assurance that we were not as bad," Ogol said.

Similar to the women's Kenyan Premier League, Fufa also cancelled their league owing to the coronavirus pandemic. No champion has been named, no promotion or relegation has been effected.

The Fufa Women's Cup and Juniors' League were also cancelled until next season.

"This was good news for the team because we were having a terrible season. We'll use this time to re-think our game plan and plan effectively for next season.

"In the meantime, I'll keep myself busy with my business on the side since we are still under lockdown as we wait for communication on the way forward from the management," Ogol said.

Before the league was put on hold in March, She Corporates occupied fourth position with 10 points from eight matches behind Lady Doves who have 13 points from 10 matches played.

Uganda Martyrs Lubanga have 13 points from six matches as leaders Kawempe Muslim Club have 17 points from seven matches.

Uganda has 116 recorded Covid-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered and with no deaths.

Ogol attributes the low cases to strict measures the government put in place to curb the spread of the disease.