Namibia: Unwrap - Rundu Designer Makes Masks for the Less Fortunate

2 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Fashion designer Toze Benjamin believes people can have anything they want in life if they dress for it. He also believes that during the pandemic lockdown, no one should be caught on the wrong side of the law, without wearing a mask. The designer sure deserves a standing ovation as he made the choice to join the global solidarity movement to help keep everyone safe.

Benjamin took an initiative of donating masks to the needy in his hometown as a way of giving back and contributing to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"I decided to donate masks to people because I believe prevention is better than cure," he said.

Benjamin has been at the helm of designing since 2015 and has his exploits growing by the day. His client base includes many artists including the likes of TKBs, Makurunganga, M-gee, Andriano Visage.

Having had the opportunity to showcase his talent at the 2019 Fashion Week, Benjamin says that it was a great learning experience for him.

"It was a really good experience for me and my business. I may not have won anything but the fact that it was my first time to showcase at the fashion week was a great win for me," he narrated.

"Work hard, never let anyone put you down, be the best you can and just know you will never be enough for individual people out there. Don't let people's critics put you down but take it as a motivation to do better things in life." he ended.

Read the original article on New Era.

