Namibia: NFA Lawyers Demand Outstanding Money From NPL... As League Battles to Stay Afloat

2 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Otniel Hembapu

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is in the process of instructing its lawyers to invoice and demand close to N$800 000 from the suspended Namibia Premier League (NPL) in outstanding payments emanating from the High Court and Supreme Court cases, which the local football association both won.

Speaking to New Era Sport at the weekend, NFA president Ranga Haikali made it public that the football federation has instructed its lawyers to consolidate invoices and immediately demand an estimated amount of more than N$780 000 from the already financially-strapped NPL.

In February this year, the suspended NPL approached the Windhoek High Court seeking to have its suspension annulled and after hearing the matter, the High Court dismissed the case, citing lack of jurisdiction to preside over a football-related matter.

But the league did not stop there, as it proceeded to appeal the High Court decision with the Supreme Court, which is the country's highest court of last resort, and again the Supreme Court cited lack of jurisdiction and advised that the NPL rather approach a court of sports matters, in this instance the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. The NPL has since approached CAS for refuge.

With the NFA having succeeded at both the High Court and Supreme Court, the association is now demanding in full all outstanding money owed to it by the NPL, which a couple of weeks ago had to send its workers home after having reduced their monthly salaries.

This publication has also established that some NPL employees have not yet received two months salaries and when they will receive their wages remains unknown given the league's precarious financial state.

Given the league's fiscal state of affairs, it remains to be seen whether or not the NFA will succeed in recouping all its outstanding money.

Commenting on the matter yesterday, NPL chairperson Patrick Kauta said the league will only comment once the matter is fully resolved by the tax office and a final amount is presented to them.

"The figure can only be ascertained in law after taxation. The NFA instructed their lawyers who in turn served a notice of taxation. Once the Registrar determines the date of taxation and the eventual allocator is issued, the NPL will be in a position to comment further on this issue," said Kauta.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.