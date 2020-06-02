Namibia: Governor Wants Border Control Measures Strengthened

As a region bordering directly with South Africa, which accounts for almost 80% of Namibia's imports, a need exist to relook at Covid-19 mitigation measures in place at the Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer border posts, said //Kharas governor Aletha Fredericks.

The governor made the remarks during a stakeholder consultation meeting held last week at Ariamsvlei.

"I have a serious concern with some members of our regional leadership withholding vital information regarding this pandemic, which can have detrimental consequences for all," she said.

Fredericks urged stakeholders to seriously consider how they can best contribute to improve service delivery and pulling in the same, direction in order to achieve what will be beneficial to all in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaking at the same event, CEO of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group Hippy Tjivikua said they have so far put up mobile wellness facilities at Walvis Bay, Oshikango, Katima Mulilo and Windhoek.

"We basically have refurbished containers into clinics with health workers attached to them," he explained.

The CEO added that apart from these clinics, they also have in place ambulances to supplement efforts of ensuring the health and wellbeing of everyone, thus attracting more business in the country.

"Our main target group at these facilities are truck drivers since they are more in contact with people in different countries and thus more prone to contract the coronavirus," he said.

Tjivikua then strongly emphasised that there is an urgent need to set up more truck ports in the country, preventing truck drivers to have access to communities whilst transporting essential goods and services as they (drivers) mostly bring the virus into the country. As another possible solution, he suggested the introduction of a relay system at these two remaining open border posts in the country.

"Through this system, truck drivers are in essence not entering other countries whereby trucks are ferried in from one border post to another by persons equipped with personal protective equipment whilst drivers remain at their respective border posts, thus not coming into contact with people at the other side," Tjivikua explained.

The CEO, however, said this could only work with heavy transport companies having offices and employees in both countries.