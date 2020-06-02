Malawi: Restless Itaye Wooing Macra Board to Save His Neck

A desperate fired Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director-general Godfrey Itaye Tuesday morning pleaded with board members to save him from the chop by hook or crook Nyasa Times can reveal.

An audit board meeting held at Ku Chawe Inn in Zomba, Itaye was seen making calls pleading with State House inner circle to influence the board to spare him the move.

Media reports revealed Itaye had offered board members up to K100 million to the board members to ensure they block his firing.

Baird chair Rev. Alex Maulana refused to give details but confirmed the board will discuss developments regarding Itaye's fate, who was moved to Malawi Post Corporation and replaced with Henry Shamu - the Post Master General.

Itaye bribed presidential security aide Norman Paul Chisale with a $100 000 state of the art Nissan Patrol vehicle whose details Nyasa Times has in its custody.

The vehicle was meant for one of the directors but was last minute diverted to Chisale as part of the kickbacks to safeguard his job at the regulator.

Itaye is the worst director general who has brought the lowest work morale at Macra because of his political bootlicking, said a long-serving member who joined regulator since it's establishment and has worked with five DGs.