Malawi: Restless Itaye Wooing Macra Board to Save His Neck

2 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

A desperate fired Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director-general Godfrey Itaye Tuesday morning pleaded with board members to save him from the chop by hook or crook Nyasa Times can reveal.

An audit board meeting held at Ku Chawe Inn in Zomba, Itaye was seen making calls pleading with State House inner circle to influence the board to spare him the move.

Media reports revealed Itaye had offered board members up to K100 million to the board members to ensure they block his firing.

Baird chair Rev. Alex Maulana refused to give details but confirmed the board will discuss developments regarding Itaye's fate, who was moved to Malawi Post Corporation and replaced with Henry Shamu - the Post Master General.

Itaye bribed presidential security aide Norman Paul Chisale with a $100 000 state of the art Nissan Patrol vehicle whose details Nyasa Times has in its custody.

The vehicle was meant for one of the directors but was last minute diverted to Chisale as part of the kickbacks to safeguard his job at the regulator.

Itaye is the worst director general who has brought the lowest work morale at Macra because of his political bootlicking, said a long-serving member who joined regulator since it's establishment and has worked with five DGs.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.