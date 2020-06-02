Zimbabwe: The Country Is Still On Level 2 Lockdown - ZRP

The nationwide lockdown enacted to combat COVID19 pandemic is still on Level 2, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

In a brief statement released on its on Twitter, ZRP highlighted that only essential services personnel and businesses in the formal commercial and industrial sectors are exempted from the order.

"The ZRP urges members of the public to observe that the country is still under level two National lockdown in order to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Only essential services, businesses in the formal commercial and industrial sectors were exempted to operate during this period.