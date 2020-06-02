Zimbabwe: Justice in Traditional Courts Put On Hold

2 June 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the justice system in limbo as traditional courts remain closed in response to the global pandemic.

Traditional leaders play a key role in dispute resolution and enabling access to justice for rural communities.

Traditional leaders who spoke to Habakkuk Trust recently said they have been postponing most of the traditional court proceedings because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown and in a case that needs urgent attention, they ensure that they limit the number of people attending.

"Everything has been put on hold as a result of the lockdown," said Chief Bango. "We understand that these government regulations are meant to protect us hence my court has been closed since the beginning of the lockdown. We have been working with other community leaders to advise people to resolve their issues amicably. Fortunately, we have not received any urgent cases so far."

Traditional courts are the closest link to access to justice for rural communities.

A village head in Bulilima Ward 10 said they have had some court proceedings where people were advised not to let their livestock graze in other people's farms. "As the traditional court, we recognize the importance of protecting people's health, less than 20 people normally attend the meeting called by the Headman- only village heads and contesting parties attend the court in most cases." He said social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks are often adhered to.

Another village head from Matobo District said only village development committees meet on issues relating to the distribution of food aid otherwise there are no traditional court proceedings being done currently.

"All cases that were supposed to be heard during this period were postponed indefinitely. Our usual cases emanate from social interactions hence they have been significantly reduced because of the lockdown."

As a way of preventing COVID-19 community infections, traditional leaders have been playing a key role in ensuring adherence to lockdown regulations.

Source: Habakkuk Trust

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.