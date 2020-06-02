South Africa: Tying the Knot Under Level 3 of Lockdown

During alert level 3 of the nationwide lockdown, lovebirds can officially tie the knot at Home Affairs offices following the resumption of marriage services.

Under level 3, the department will also receive late registrations of birth. These services will be provided by appointment.

This is in addition to the services rendered in level 4, namely:

- Issuance of uncollected Identity Documents;

- Issuance of temporary identity certificates;

- Registration of births and deaths;

- Reissue of birth and death certificates and

- Issuance of passports to those in export and cargo transport.

Home Affairs offices will continue opening Monday to Friday, from 08h30 to 15h30.

"For marriages, couples are required to book an appointment by calling their nearest Home Affairs office.

"On the day of the marriage, couples are requested to visit our offices with only their witnesses to keep the numbers of people at our offices at a bare minimum," said the department.

An appointment is also required when applying for a late registration of birth (LRB), which refers to a birth registration application lodged after 30 days of such a birth.

"Children born during the lockdown will not follow the LRB process. This includes children who were born from 26 February 2020 but could not be registered because of the lockdown," said the department.

Birth registration during lockdown

Between 27 March 2020 and 28 May 2020, a total of 133 251 births were registered.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each registered more than 27 000 children during this period. Deaths registered were 68 768.

"A total of 55 761 temporary identity certificates were issued, showing a high demand for these certificates, as is the case also for re-issuance of birth certificates. In total, 51 844 birth certificates were replaced," said the department.

To support economic activity and food security, 475 passports were issued to those in export and cargo transport.

Uncollected smart IDs

Only 66 665 uncollected smart ID cards were cleared. This, the department said, is a drop in the ocean considering that the number of uncollected smart ID cards exceeds 411 000.

"The department invites citizens whose smart ID cards are not yet collected to visit offices where they had applied, to collect their valuable smart IDs - your ID is your identity.

"All offices were disinfected. People visiting our offices are requested to wear masks and to observe social distancing protocols inside and outside the offices," it said.

As part of coordinated security operations, the DHA said its inspectorate will ensure that any undocumented or illegal nationals who are detained will be subject to deportation.

"Refugee reception offices remain closed. However, permits issued lawfully, and expired during the lockdown, would be deemed to be valid until 31 July 2020," it said.

During Level 3 lockdown, no visa or permitting functions will be open in South Africa and at missions abroad.