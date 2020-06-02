Zimbabwe: Zim COVID-19 Cases Rise to 203

2 June 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)

Twenty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 203.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 update, the country recorded 26 new cases on June 1, bringing the cumulative total to 203.

"Twenty-six (26) cases tested positive for COVID-19 today (Monday). These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), and one local case who are all isolated. The local case is contact of a known confirmed case," read the latest update.

Of the 203 confirmed cases, 29 have recovered while 170 cases are still active and four people have so far succumbed to the virus.

The government has so far conducted 46 021 tests, made up of 28 112 rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) and 18 709 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Meanwhile, the government has sealed off Beitbridge and Plumtree prisons after four prisoners and two correctional services officers tested positive to COVID-19.

"We have three confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Beitbridge Prison, one is an officer and two are inmates. Also at Plumtree Prison, two inmates have been confirmed positive and one officer. No visitors are allowed at these correctional institutions," Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed.

