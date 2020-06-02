South Africa: Man in Custody After Shootout With Security Guards in Fourways, 3 Suspects At Large

A man has been arrested following a shootout with security guards in Fourways in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said security guards were patrolling in the area at around 03:50 when they spotted four people in a white Toyota Corolla at an office park.

"When seeing the security guards approaching them, the four suspects opened fire on the guards who returned fire. The suspects then jumped out of their vehicle and fled on foot.

"A suspect was caught after he had injured his leg as he was fleeing. The man is in custody and is expected to face a charge of attempted murder when he is appears in court soon," Masondo said.

Police are looking for the other three suspects.

