South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy On Key Air Pollution and Climate Change Issues Facing South Africa

After recent interviews with the minister of mineral resources and energy, the minister of public enterprises and the CEO of Eskom, which all touched on issues of air pollution, climate change and the energy transition that is underway globally, it was essential to interview Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy for her input on these issues.

The interview covers:

Eskom's inability to comply with the recently increased SO2 emission limits.

Plans to avoid installing FGD plant at Medupi power station.

Under-reporting of legal contraventions at Kendal power station.

Construction of new coal-fired power plants in South Africa.

Initiatives to improve domestic ambient air quality in poor communities.

Further priorities to reduce air pollution in South Africa.

Initiatives to expedite EIAs for renewable energy projects.

South Africa's commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Question 1: On Eskom's inability to comply with the recently increased SO2 emission limits...

With your recent concession to increase the SO2 minimum emission standards (MES) from 500 to 1,000 mg/Nm3, thus making the SO2 emissions requirement twice as lenient, Eskom advises me that only Kusile will comply with the relaxed SO2 limit, and it appears that there are no plans by Eskom to...