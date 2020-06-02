South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Spate of Gang-Related Shootings

2 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms the reported spate of gang-related shootings in Manenberg and Lavender Hill.

On Sunday, a 7-year-old boy from Manenberg was shot and injured in a suspected gang-related incident in Manenberg. Yesterday, it was reported that a 10-year-old girl from Manenberg and 64-year-old man were shot and injured in gang-related incidents.

Additionally, there is video footage circulating of a gang-related hit in Lavender Hill. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday at 10am. The footage shows three gunmen arrive in a silver car, get out and fire. SAPS have stated circumstances surrounding the murder of a 21-year-old man are under investigation by Steenberg SAPS. A 20-year man was shot and injured in the same incident.

Minister Fritz said, "Over the past weekend, we have seen a flare up in the number of gang-related incidents, which is attributed to the breakdown of a truce conducted at the beginning of the lockdown between rival gangs."

Minister Fritz added, "I welcome the steps taken by SAPS to deploy additional resources in Manenberg and Lavender Hill, including Anti-Gang Unit members and other resources to conduct raids and locate the perpetrators. However, it is imperative that they quickly find and arrest the guilty parties. Anyone with information is urged to immediately come forward and report such to SAPS."

