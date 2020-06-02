South Africa: Parliament Condemns Racist Attack On Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, has called on the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate and take action against the social media user for the alleged racist post aimed at the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Ms Ncube-Ndaba said the posted picture depicting Minister Dlamini-Zuma as a monkey is degrading and demeaning. "This is a clear violation of human rights with nuances of hate. Whilst we respect freedom of speech and expression, however, that freedom should not be used as an attack to abuse and discriminate black people," added Ms Ncube-Ndaba.