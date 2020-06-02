South Africa: Parliament Condemns Racist Attack On Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

2 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, has called on the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate and take action against the social media user for the alleged racist post aimed at the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Ms Ncube-Ndaba said the posted picture depicting Minister Dlamini-Zuma as a monkey is degrading and demeaning. "This is a clear violation of human rights with nuances of hate. Whilst we respect freedom of speech and expression, however, that freedom should not be used as an attack to abuse and discriminate black people," added Ms Ncube-Ndaba.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.