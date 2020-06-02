South Africa: Home Away From Home Is Not Prepared to Put Repatriation Efforts At Risk

analysis

This is a response to an article about South Africans stranded in China by coronavirus travel restrictions - and 'forgotten' by the South African government - who resorted to lodging complaints with the SA Human Rights Commission to try to find a way home.

I was shocked when I read the article around Josh Doman, South Africans stuck in China ask Human Rights to help them get home. I was further dismayed at how my involvement was portrayed. This had come a day after a dossier had been delivered to three key ministers detailing my correspondence with people wanting to come home from China.

It also quoted me out of context around utterances I have made around the relationship between China and South Africa.

My initial thought was, shame this is a mother in distress, and she is doing what any mother would be doing to get her child back. I could never hold anything against her. I then thought back to others whom we have brought back from China, and the pleasant experiences we have encountered in finding and returning people to their families. In fact, around the same time that this mother had her son detained, another mother...